adbank (ADB) Price Up 32.1% This Week

adbank (ADB) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. adbank has a total market cap of $314,894.16 and approximately $2,909.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, adbank has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One adbank coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,269.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00136633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00036753 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022835 BTC.

adbank Profile

ADB is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 907,164,573 coins. The official website for adbank is adbank.network. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog.

adbank Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

