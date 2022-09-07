Adshares (ADS) Price Tops $2.56

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00013235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $78.80 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001775 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,824,663 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

