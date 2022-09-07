AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Critical Review

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent N/A -8.22% -2.71% Alithya Group -3.83% -9.20% -4.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AdTheorent and Alithya Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 0 0 7 0 3.00 Alithya Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AdTheorent currently has a consensus price target of $8.13, suggesting a potential upside of 197.62%. Alithya Group has a consensus price target of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 122.36%. Given AdTheorent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Alithya Group.

14.4% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and Alithya Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million 1.42 $26.20 million N/A N/A Alithya Group $349.33 million 0.52 -$12.40 million ($0.15) -13.87

AdTheorent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alithya Group.

Volatility and Risk

AdTheorent has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Alithya Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

(Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Alithya Group

(Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.