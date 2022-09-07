Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advantage Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$302.68 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.25 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cormark raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.88.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.52. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 3.85. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$5.37 and a one year high of C$12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,800. In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,800. Also, Director Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.57, for a total value of C$792,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,896,227.38. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,552.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.