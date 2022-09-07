Aeon Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Aeon has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $111.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000691 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.66 or 0.00773303 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.