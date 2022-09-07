Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Trading Down 2.1%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGGZF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1154 per share. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

