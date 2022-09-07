Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Hits Market Cap of $3.37 Million

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $177,093.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,914.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.52 or 0.08176501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00027288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00186255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00292400 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.15 or 0.00783268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.72 or 0.00601253 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001239 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

