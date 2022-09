Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Trading 21.1% Higher

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) traded up 21.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.24. 43,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 97,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

