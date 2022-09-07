Aion Price Tops $0.0436 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $21.88 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,843.58 or 0.99710078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00063682 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00231528 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00147404 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00243485 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00051543 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is aion.theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.Telegram | Github | Reddit | Facebook | BitcoinTalk”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

