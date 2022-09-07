Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr Purchases 5,378 Shares

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr purchased 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,825.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$151,886.50.
Air Canada Stock Performance
Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$17.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.60. The company has a market cap of C$6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. Air Canada has a one year low of C$15.57 and a one year high of C$26.80.
Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.79) by C($1.04). The business had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.86 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
About Air Canada
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
