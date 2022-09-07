Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $308,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 256,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,653,880.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 827,700 shares of company stock valued at $88,666,140. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $113.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

