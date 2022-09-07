Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €145.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a €145.00 ($147.96) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($144.90) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €97.09 ($99.07) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($102.01). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €101.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €104.63.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

