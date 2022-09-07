Akroma (AKA) Achieves Market Cap of $29,058.06

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $29,058.06 and approximately $100.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Akroma has traded up 88.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,556.56 or 0.08218253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00187131 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

