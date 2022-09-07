Alaunos Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,165 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 56% compared to the typical volume of 2,034 call options.
Alaunos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $629.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.35.
Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaunos Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.
