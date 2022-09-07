Alaunos Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,165 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 56% compared to the typical volume of 2,034 call options.

Alaunos Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Alaunos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $629.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaunos Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $5,319,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $569,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $427,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $56,000. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

