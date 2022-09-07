Algoma Central (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Rating) traded up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.55. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.
Algoma Central Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00.
About Algoma Central
Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algoma Central (AGMJF)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.