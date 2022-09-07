Alien Worlds (TLM) Price Tops $0.0233 on Exchanges

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $60.80 million and approximately $12.93 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00030257 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00044247 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00086241 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Alien Worlds (CRYPTO:TLM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. The official website for Alien Worlds is alienworlds.io. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alien Worlds is a game where users can earn Trilium (TLM) for mining and have a chance to mine an NFT game card each time they mine. This DeFi Metaverse is a blockchain-based game and free to play for anyone. After getting a WAX Cloud Wallet login, and logging in at play.alienworlds.io explorers will receive a tool to begin mining. With the simple mining activity, one receives Trilium (TLM), a blockchain token. Trilium can be used to stake to one or more of six planets and register as a candidate to become a planetary councilor and potentially rule the planet. NFT game cards are used in new and creative ways over time, including “shining” to upgrade the cards and battling in the Thunderdome.Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alien Worlds should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alien Worlds using one of the exchanges listed above.

