Alkimi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $479,932.00 ($ADS)

Alkimi ($ADS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Alkimi has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Alkimi coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges. Alkimi has a market capitalization of $11.59 million and $479,932.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00857200 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015985 BTC.
About Alkimi
Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange.
Alkimi Coin Trading
