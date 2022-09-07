All Sports Coin (SOC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $101,487.00

All Sports Coin (SOC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, All Sports Coin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. All Sports Coin has a market capitalization of $12.21 million and approximately $101,487.00 worth of All Sports Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00030411 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00043476 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00085655 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003700 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports Coin (SOC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. The official website for All Sports Coin is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable. All Sports Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

All Sports Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes.With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology, All Sports public blockchain hopes to fill in the blank of blockchain application in sports industry through blockchain technology, which is a sun-rising industry all over the world.To create a decentralized, globalized, infiltrated into sports industry chain, shared by both parties and value co-created.SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform.Telegram | MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

