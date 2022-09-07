All Sports Market Capitalization Hits $9.61 Million (SOC)

All Sports (SOC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. All Sports has a total market cap of $9.61 million and $4.04 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, All Sports has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,395.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00135381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036600 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022688 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com.

Buying and Selling All Sports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

