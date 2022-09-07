Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Melius started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.10.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average is $136.92. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $215.48.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,072 shares of company stock worth $441,887 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

