Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Melius started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.10.
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
Allegiant Travel stock opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average is $136.92. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $215.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel
In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,072 shares of company stock worth $441,887 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
