Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $366,564.60 and $50,481.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00854297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015954 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

