Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $366,564.60 and $50,481.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001743 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00854297 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015954 BTC.
Alliance Fan Token Profile
Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.
Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token
