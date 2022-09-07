Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.04

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.04 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 10.44 ($0.13). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 11.03 ($0.13), with a volume of 1,255,883 shares traded.

Allied Minds Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73.

About Allied Minds

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

