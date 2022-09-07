Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.22. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 1,015 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on AAU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Almaden Minerals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
