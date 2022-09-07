Aloha (ALOHA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $291,536.24

Aloha (ALOHA) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Aloha has a total market capitalization of $291,536.24 and approximately $11,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aloha coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aloha has traded down 78.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,224.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00135058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00036717 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022889 BTC.

About Aloha

Aloha is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi.

Aloha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aloha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aloha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

