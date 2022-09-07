Alpha Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48.69 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $48.69 million and approximately $123,699.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,020.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.45 or 0.00606946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00267420 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005601 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009913 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00017296 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

