Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Morse Asset Management Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.7% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,138,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

