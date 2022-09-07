AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,865,000 after purchasing an additional 142,017 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,783,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,003,000 after acquiring an additional 200,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,593,000 after acquiring an additional 81,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,613,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

RHP stock opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.42 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average is $87.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $467,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

