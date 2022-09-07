AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,970 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $605,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of CWEN opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

