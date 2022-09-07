AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 225.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $5,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $234.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day moving average is $75.08.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

