AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2022

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $743,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,665,000 after purchasing an additional 106,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dynatrace to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 272.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,726 shares of company stock worth $624,677 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

