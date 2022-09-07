AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 149.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $116.51 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $112.89 and a 1 year high of $167.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.51.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $372.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $3,627,806.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,413. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

See Also

