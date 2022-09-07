AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 12,923 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,923 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,070,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,373,606,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 570.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 74,536 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 63,413 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $134.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $336.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.29.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.85.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

