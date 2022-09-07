Alphr finance Price Tops $0.0147 on Exchanges (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $25,458.23 and $23,039.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001736 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002461 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00856425 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015982 BTC.
Alphr finance Profile
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Alphr finance Coin Trading
