Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.33

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.33 and traded as high as $11.63. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 42,751 shares.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $184.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 33.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.