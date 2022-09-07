Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.33

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.33 and traded as high as $11.63. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 42,751 shares.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $184.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.34.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
