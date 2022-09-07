Altrucoin (ALTRU) One Day Volume Hits $107,187.00

Altrucoin (ALTRU) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Altrucoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Altrucoin has a market cap of $756,280.02 and $107,187.00 worth of Altrucoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Altrucoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 553.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.89 or 0.01903281 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002448 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00860452 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016404 BTC.
Altrucoin Coin Profile
Altrucoin’s total supply is 2,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Altrucoin is https://reddit.com/r/altrucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Altrucoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Altrucoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Altrucoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Altrucoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.