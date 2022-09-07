Altura (ALU) Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week

Altura (ALU) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Altura has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Altura coin can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Altura has a market capitalization of $11.96 million and $668,106.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001718 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002474 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00873614 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016300 BTC.
Altura Coin Profile
Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.
Buying and Selling Altura
