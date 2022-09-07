Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alvotech in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Alvotech in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Alvotech Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of Alvotech stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01. Alvotech has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $14.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alvotech
Alvotech Company Profile
Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.
