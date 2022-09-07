Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alvotech in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Alvotech in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Alvotech stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01. Alvotech has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Alvotech during the second quarter worth $110,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Alvotech during the second quarter worth $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alvotech during the second quarter worth $337,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter worth $6,612,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

