AMATEN Market Cap Tops $102,760.63 (AMA)

AMATEN (AMA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, AMATEN has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. AMATEN has a total market cap of $102,760.63 and approximately $59.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMATEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,325.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00134993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00036683 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022769 BTC.

AMATEN Profile

AMATEN (AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com.

Buying and Selling AMATEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

