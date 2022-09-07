Ambrosus (AMB) Price Hits $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $7.98 million and $1.93 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,258,774 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

