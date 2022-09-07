Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Position Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,468,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,098 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Amcor worth $17,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Amcor by 24,433.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Amcor by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Amcor by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,958.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,270,470 shares of company stock worth $15,924,562 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

