Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. CLSA began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,958.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $2,518,958.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,270,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,562. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

Amcor Stock Down 1.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,000,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,100,000 after buying an additional 311,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 772,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 267,383 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Amcor has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.