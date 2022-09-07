American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 26.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 million. On average, analysts expect American Outdoor Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AOUT opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,135,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,539,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after buying an additional 93,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

AOUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

(Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

