AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $43,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,911,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

NYSE ABC opened at $146.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

