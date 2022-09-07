Amon (AMN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.00

Amon (AMN) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Amon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Amon has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a market cap of $114,088.48 and $3.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Amon

AMN is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech.

Buying and Selling Amon

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

