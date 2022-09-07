Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMYT opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. Amryt Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.20 million, a P/E ratio of -109.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Amryt Pharma ( NASDAQ:AMYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amryt Pharma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMYT. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 600,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after buying an additional 268,027 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,544,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after buying an additional 287,463 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 87,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

