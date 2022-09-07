Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.97

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and traded as high as $7.02. Anaergia shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 1,449 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANRGF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

