Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.47-$2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $148.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.49. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.61.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 30.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.