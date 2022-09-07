Analysts Issue Forecasts for Liquidia Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Liquidia in a report issued on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.76). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LQDA. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Liquidia to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Liquidia Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $5.62 on Monday. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.28.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 22.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter worth $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter worth $517,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 861.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,509 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 230.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 195,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 136,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

