Analysts Offer Predictions for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics in a report released on Friday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AXDX. StockNews.com lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

AXDX opened at $1.57 on Monday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 273,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 100,088 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 493,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 104.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accelerate Diagnostics

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CTO Larry Michael Mertz acquired 51,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,861.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 383,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,604.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 28,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $25,660.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,251.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Larry Michael Mertz bought 51,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,861.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 383,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,604.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 106,749 shares of company stock worth $156,811 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

