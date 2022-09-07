Analysts Offer Predictions for FREYR Battery’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FREYR Battery in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Mohajer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FREYR Battery’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for FREYR Battery’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

FREYR Battery Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

FREYR Battery stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FREYR Battery

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in FREYR Battery by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,785,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,751,000 after purchasing an additional 79,629 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FREYR Battery by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,830,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 130,862 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FREYR Battery by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,016,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 506,003 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in FREYR Battery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 712,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in FREYR Battery by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 671,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 565,434 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

